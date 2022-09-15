e-Paper Get App
HomeViralKarnataka: Social worker Nityananda Volakadu's bizarre protest over potholes goes viral; watch

Karnataka: Social worker Nityananda Volakadu's bizarre protest over potholes goes viral; watch

The video has originated from Udupi area of the state.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Social worker Nityananda Volakadu's bizarre protest over potholes | ANI

Karnataka: In a bizarre form of protest, social worker Nityananda Volakadu of Udupi on Tuesday performed 'Urulu Seve' on the road after offering 'aarti' to the potholes of Indrali bridge in the city.

To the unversed, also called as 'angapradakshina, ' 'Urulu Seve' is a ritual that involves rolling on the ground around temples for the welfare of the society.

Watch:

He began his protest by breaking a coconut and offering 'aarti' to the potholes on the road, according to reports.

Volakadu said people of Udupi are innocent. There are no street lights on the road and accidents are taking place here every day. Many cows and calves have died for the same reason, he told ANI, adding that those who ask votes in the name of cows and calves are not bothered about the deplorable condition of the road.

Read Also
Kerala: Elderly couple selling boiled masala groundnut cones goes viral; watch video
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Watch Video: 'Kala Chashma' trends again, 'Norwegian Dance Group' grooves at 'Times Square'

Watch Video: 'Kala Chashma' trends again, 'Norwegian Dance Group' grooves at 'Times Square'

Monkey attends government school regularly since a week in Jharkhand; video goes viral

Monkey attends government school regularly since a week in Jharkhand; video goes viral

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna wants to meet THIS young 'Saami Saami' dancer

Watch: Rashmika Mandanna wants to meet THIS young 'Saami Saami' dancer

Karnataka: Social worker Nityananda Volakadu's bizarre protest over potholes goes viral; watch

Karnataka: Social worker Nityananda Volakadu's bizarre protest over potholes goes viral; watch

Watch: E-rickshaw topples live while UP resident complains of poor roads

Watch: E-rickshaw topples live while UP resident complains of poor roads