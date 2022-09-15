Karnataka: Social worker Nityananda Volakadu's bizarre protest over potholes goes viral; watch

Karnataka: In a bizarre form of protest, social worker Nityananda Volakadu of Udupi on Tuesday performed 'Urulu Seve' on the road after offering 'aarti' to the potholes of Indrali bridge in the city.
To the unversed, also called as 'angapradakshina, ' 'Urulu Seve' is a ritual that involves rolling on the ground around temples for the welfare of the society.
He began his protest by breaking a coconut and offering 'aarti' to the potholes on the road, according to reports.
Volakadu said people of Udupi are innocent. There are no street lights on the road and accidents are taking place here every day. Many cows and calves have died for the same reason, he told ANI, adding that those who ask votes in the name of cows and calves are not bothered about the deplorable condition of the road.
