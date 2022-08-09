Baba Ramdev spotted in Kerala? Man's unconventional protest against potholes goes viral

The rainy season hits bad when there are potholes around. Instead of enjoying a pleasant ride during the showers, poor road conditions could dull one's monsoon experience. From vehicle accidents to people falling into disastrous potholes, there have been various incidents across the world that create the need to raise voice towards better transport facilities.

In an attempt to slam disturbed roads, a man from Kerala took to protest against potholes. Not with placards or slogans, his method to draw attention towards the cause was an unconventional one.

A man, who held uncanny resemblance to Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, was spotted bathing in a pothole. The video of the same, having originated from Malappuram district, Kerala, has gone viral on social media. The man has been identified by media sources as Hamza Porali.

Watch video:

A different way to protest for potholes... pic.twitter.com/tZGqKWUDpi — Savitha Murthy (@savithamurthy2) August 9, 2022