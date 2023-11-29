WATCH: After Chilling Chhatarpur Incident, Another Video Of Man Crossing Delhi Metro Tracks Surfaces Online

Delhi metro track crossing incident | Instagram

In an incident of track crossing reported on a Delhi Metro station, a man was seen crossing the rail tracks to move to the other platform. He was carrying a huge baggage with him when he walked through the tracks and jumped on the other platform instead of using the designated stairs and foot-over bridges at the premises. WATCH VIDEO:

He allegedly crossed the tracks not once but twice with two of his bags, respectively. The video from the incident has surfaced online and gone viral in the wake of another man reportedly being crushed to death after crossing the track and being hit by a metro rail in Chhatarpur.

बीते शनिवार को 40 वर्षीय एक व्यक्ति की कुचलकर मौत हो गई मृतक की पहचान भूरा सिंह के रूप में हुई है, जो उत्तर प्रदेश के कानपुर जिले के एक गांव का मूल निवासी था बताया जा रहा है

मृतक दिल्ली से मेट्रो में चढ़ा और छतरपुर मेट्रो स्टेशन के प्लेटफॉर्म नंबर 1 पर उतर गया। स्टेशन से तेजी से… pic.twitter.com/4jVp7dyR0y — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) November 28, 2023

In the video shared on Instagram, earlier this November, a passenger was seen making his way to opposite platform by ditching the bridge and riskily using the rail tracks. He involved in the dangerous and prohibited act leaving other commuters worried about the person's safety. Seconds into the video, as the man reached the other platform, he was unable to jump and climb it. The chilling moment was recorded in the video followed by a few people assisting him. Two men approached him when he sought help, while one extended his hand for support, another held him and pushed him upwards.