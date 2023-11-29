Track Crossing Turns Fatal: Man Crushed Between Train & Platform At Chhatarpur Metro Station; Horrific Visuals Surface

Man Crushed Between Train & Platform At Chhatarpur Metro Station | Twitter

Delhi: In a shocking incident, a man was crushed between the platform and the train at Metro station in Delhi. The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that the man is crushed by the train between the platform and the train. As per reports, the man risked his life by attempting to cross the platform by crossing the track and got crushed by the train.

The incident occurred on Saturday (November 25) on the Yellow Line at Chhatarpur Metro Station in Delhi. The deceased has been identified as Bhura Singh (40) who is a resident of a village in Kanpur District of Uttar Pradesh. Bhura Singh boarded the metro train from Delhi and got down on Platform Number 1 at Chhatarpur Metro Station.

In an attempt to reach his destination quickly, the man attempted to cross the platform by crossing the track. He did not take the stairs or the escalators to reach Platform Number 2. The man noticed a train coming towards him while he was crossing the track and got scared. A woman also tried to pull the man to the platform. However, the man was crushed by the speeding train on the platform.

Bhura Singh came between the train and the platform and died on the spot. He was dragged for a few meters by the train and was crushed between the train and the platform.

Adhering to the rules while travelling by train or any other mode of transport is essential to avoid any unwanted accident. Risking your life to save only few minutes to reach the destination can prove fatal.

Security at the stations should be increased to curb such incidents as many people lose their lives due to such incidents while travelling in train and other modes of transport.

Surveillance should be done on a large scale and a quick response should be given to save the lives of the passengers who are involved in such activities.