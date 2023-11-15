 Delhi Metro Video: Gang Of 3 Women Caught On Camera Robbing Passenger's Bag At Rajiv Chowk Station
Delhi Metro Video: Gang Of 3 Women Caught On Camera Robbing Passenger's Bag At Rajiv Chowk Station

The women were identified to be residents of the Anand Parbat area of the national capital who were of an economically weaker background.

Updated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 12:29 PM IST
article-image

A video of three women robbing a Delhi metro passenger at Rajiv Chowk station has surfaced online and gone viral. It records the incident on camera and closely captures the identity of the involved culprits. At first, the clip reflected a moderately crowded metro station and showed men and women moving to fetch their trains. However, seconds later, it was learned that the video showed the ladies surrounding their target and pickpocketing. WATCH VIDEO

One of the three pickpocketers covered the passenger's bag with her dupatta amidst the crowd to steal articles from it. The two others in the gang assisted her by standing on the sides and giving an impression of an extremely crowded space by pushing the subject.

Meanwhile, the date of the incident recorded in the clip is unknown but believed to be old (dating back to a few months).

Lady pickpocket gang nabbed by police

Earlier this year, in August, the Delhi Metro police arrested a gang of women involved in pickpocketing metro rail passengers. Police told the media about their modus operandi and revealed the gang of four ladies would push each other to display a crowdy scenario in public places and gradually steal articles out of people's bags before fleeing away from the spot.

They were apprehended from the Rajiv Chowk station after an FIR highlighting the pickpocketing issue was registered with the Delhi Metro police. The arrest was reportedly made with the help of CCTV footage collected from Rajiv Chowk and Kirti Nagar metro stations.

