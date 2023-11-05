 WATCH: After Beer Song, Kili Paul Reveals Being A Chai Lover In Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralWATCH: After Beer Song, Kili Paul Reveals Being A Chai Lover In Viral Video

WATCH: After Beer Song, Kili Paul Reveals Being A Chai Lover In Viral Video

In the recent reel shared by Kili, we see him expressing his love for the hot drink as he sips it along with his sister Neema Paul.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 05, 2023, 02:31 PM IST
article-image

Tanzania-based internet personality Kili Paul is back with another video on his Instagram page. Days after celebrating his day with some beer, he is now seen enjoying a cup of tea. In the recent reel shared by Kili, we see him expressing his love for the hot drink as he sips it along with his sister Neema Paul. WATCH VIDEO

Kili Paul posts a reel for chai lovers

Vibing to the song 'Mujhko Peena Hain' by artist Mohammed Aziz, Kili Paul was seen enjoying his tea. He shared the reel on Instagram to welcome chai lovers to his family. He captioned the post saying, "Any Chai lovers Her welcome Chai My Family (sic)."

The video which has gone viral with more than a million views was uploaded by the influencer earlier this November. It opened showing the brother-sister duo holding their cups of chai and sipping it while lip-syncing to the Bollywood beat. Despite the original song from the 1993 film 'Phool Aur Angaar' featuring alcohol on the screen, Kili chose to celebrate the retro beat with some tea.

Kili enjoys beer with friends

Earlier to this tea reel, Kili Paul caught the attention of his fans and followers with a viral song associated with a beer. In that video, he was seen enjoying a beer with his friends from Tanzania. The song that made them celebrate was titled: "In heaven there is no beer."

Read Also
WATCH: Kili Paul Enjoys Trending Song 'In Heaven There Is No Beer' With His Friends; Video Goes...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Chandni Choke': Shashi Tharoor Shares Hilarious WhatsApp Forward On Delhi Pollution, Viral Image...

'Chandni Choke': Shashi Tharoor Shares Hilarious WhatsApp Forward On Delhi Pollution, Viral Image...

WATCH: After Beer Song, Kili Paul Reveals Being A Chai Lover In Viral Video

WATCH: After Beer Song, Kili Paul Reveals Being A Chai Lover In Viral Video

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Food Delivery Apps Ask Customers To Celebrate Cricketer's B'day With...

Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Food Delivery Apps Ask Customers To Celebrate Cricketer's B'day With...

Rajasthan: Lover Hides Inside Air Cooler To Meet Girlfriend At Night; Family Catches Him Red-Handed...

Rajasthan: Lover Hides Inside Air Cooler To Meet Girlfriend At Night; Family Catches Him Red-Handed...

Italian Influencer Wanting To Be A 'Human Cat' Gets Nostalgic About Her Dreadlocks; Shares Pictures...

Italian Influencer Wanting To Be A 'Human Cat' Gets Nostalgic About Her Dreadlocks; Shares Pictures...