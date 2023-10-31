WATCH: Kili Paul Enjoys Trending Song 'In Heaven There Is No Beer' With His Friends; Video Goes Viral From Tanzania

Time for a beer party as a song referring to the drink has taken the internet by storm. If you are someone who often celebrates chugging a beer, cheers to this Instagram trend that will make dance with every peg. The beat "In Heaven there is no beer" has gone viral on the social media platform and is making netizens vibe and enjoy it. Keeping up with the trend, Tanzania-based influencer Kili Paul released a reel showing him celebrating with his friends. WATCH VIDEO

Video goes viral on Instagram

Kili's reel opened showing him and his three friends holding a beer in their hands and dancing to the song as it plays in the background. They are also seen lip-syncing to the lively lyrics to enjoy the beat even more. He captioned the video on Instagram with a laughter emoji following the name of the song.

Since being posted on his page, a day ago, his beer moves have left his fans and followers impressed with more than 45,000 likes. The reel has undoubtedly gone viral attracting six lakh views. Instagram users reacted to Kili and his friends vibing to the beat and commented by sharing 'beer' and 'heart' emojis. Some even pointed out that alcohol consumption is injurious to health and one must drink responsibly.

Original song

The original song is attributed to Frank Yankovic and his friend who came up with the song expressing the existential happiness of consuming beer.

It dates back to a few years ago, but has rolled back on the internet in recent days leaving netizens impressed with the lyrics and its fun element. "This is a catchy song," said Instagram users while sharing their reels on the trendy song.

