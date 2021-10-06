e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 11:48 PM IST

Watch: Adele releases teaser of new song #EasyOnMe; fans are way too excited to wait

Adele revealed the title of her debut single in nearly six years in a tweet.
Dhea Eapen
Twitter

Twitter

Advertisement

It's official. Adele is back, and her fans couldn't be happier. The star has officially revealed the date for the release of the first single from her new album, which will be on the 15th of October. Adele's fans were finally able to get a first glimpse at "Easy on Me," the lead single of her next album, on 5th October, Tuesday.

Adele revealed the title of her debut single in nearly six years in a tweet. On Twitter, she tweeted, "Easy On Me - October 15."

The teaser shows Adele inserting a tape into a car cassette player, as she looks in the rearview mirror. She then turns up the volume before subtle piano notes start playing in the background in the black-and-white film.

Have a look at the song's 21-second teaser right here:

Adele's most recent album, "25," was published in 2015 and won both the 2016 Brit Award for British Album of the Year and the 2017 Grammy Award for Album of the Year. Fans have also noticed recent billboards with the word "30", which has given rise to rumours as they think it would be the new title for her upcoming fourth album.

Ever since Adele confirmed her debut single, fans seem to be finding it really hard to contain their excitement for the official release of the song. Twitter is now flooded with posts and even memes, as fans eagerly wait for "Easy on Me" to drop.

Have a look at a few reactions that have taken over the internet:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch: As Disney+Hotstar releases #SanakTrailer; netizens cannot keep calm

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 08:00 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal