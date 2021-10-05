Watch: As Disney+Hotstar releases #SanakTrailer; netizens cannot keep calm

The wait is finally over as trailer of Vidyut Jammwal and Neha Dupia's 'Sanak: Hope Under Siege' is out now. The highly-awaited film will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on the 15th of October. Vipul Amrutlal Shah has directed the power-packed thriller, which was produced by Zee Studios and Sunshine Pictures.
In the trailer for Sanak: Hope Under Siege, a bunch of intruders take over a hospital. One of the hostages is Rukmini Maitra, who plays Vidyut Jammwal's love interest in the film. As a result, the Commando actor completely steals the stage yet again as he embarks on a mission to save everyone.
Have a look at the film's trailer:
A fateful night, a hospital siege, many lives at stake. Now all hopes lie on one man's shoulders. 💪🏼 #SanakTrailer out now! pic.twitter.com/RkoHDPYiyt— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) October 5, 2021
Ever since Disney+Hotstar released the trailer, fans have flooded various social media platforms, as they share their take on the power-packed action thriller. Vidyut Jammwal has also received praises from fans for his commendable performance in the film which fans say, is quite evident from the 2:36 seconds trailer.
Have a look at the complete trailer right here:
The trailer has already made me excited and curious and it has made me thinking about the possibile plot of the film.#SanakTrailer pic.twitter.com/PHV6rsR6SN— Meme_waali_didi (@meme_waali_didi) October 5, 2021
Wow ! It's goosebumps ! My wait is over ! Trailer is out now ! Go and must watch #SanakTrailer pic.twitter.com/TaV70UnOfe— :) (@_SecretBae_) October 5, 2021
This is a treat for all the Action freaks like me , this is no less than a festival for us .. Vidyut has nailed it in style...#SanakTrailer @VidyutJammwal @DisneyPlusHSpic.twitter.com/RrSAh49dHW— Rohit (@Rohit39879532) October 5, 2021
Sanak Mania has gripped the nation, Vidyut is the next Superstar in waiting .. just watch this trailer and admire his Action powress ...#SanakTrailer @VidyutJammwal @DisneyPlusHSpic.twitter.com/MtCyr23a44— KIRAN 🔔 (@urstruly__kiran) October 5, 2021
#SanakTrailer @VidyutJammwal— S!d (@MyArtyHeart) October 5, 2021
This guy is amazing. No controversies in life, just true inspiration for youth. Eagerly waiting for Vidyut's another sensational movie... pic.twitter.com/gcKptYsRJ4
Vidyut jamwal always gives fadu movie and here it is pic.twitter.com/XX7IaC6vGN#SanakTrailer— Payal Pandey (@PayalPandey3787) October 5, 2021
#VidyutJammwal fans after watching #SanakTrailer— Darshan (@signature_96) October 5, 2021
Le fans: pic.twitter.com/HDNgqnLqle
#SanakTrailer is just amazing,Vidhyut has just nailed it with his actions pic.twitter.com/Thp5ih2Z67— Tuisha Panda (@PandaTuisha) October 5, 2021
The trailer is superb. No words— Nietzsche (@lemarque_1) October 5, 2021
Watch it now 💥 you will love it#SanakTrailerpic.twitter.com/4VTskpQ9Pt
Take a look guys it's amazing Super excited for this movie the trailer look cool stunning totally thrilled 😍😍 do watch guys#SanakTrailer pic.twitter.com/2SmGcx8Wck— ujjwalsaaho4😉 (@ujjwalsaaho4) October 5, 2021
Jake Dekhlo Sab Ye Hai Link👇https://t.co/ve9vnyvIjf— গোলন্দাজ & হবু_চন্দ্র_রাজা (HCRGCM) ১০ ই অক্টোবর (@SubhoMadDevFan) October 5, 2021
One Of My Fav Scene N It's Damn True @VidyutJammwal "One Of The Biggest Action Star" No Doubt...
N Goosebumps Moment This Line "Sant Hoon To Tere 9 Log Mare Hain Ek Bar Sanak Gayi Toh" 🔥🔥🔥🔥#SANAK #VidyutJammwal pic.twitter.com/0I1Yh5lgVm
Sanak | Official Trailer | Vidyut Jammwal | Rukmini Maitra | Chandan San... https://t.co/YSCh3mHj1i via @YouTube— Mohaimin U/L Jobair (@MJRocks_23) October 5, 2021
This guy action 🗡️is on another level as always 😍😍
Waiting for his movie#VidyutJammwal
Action ka baap #VidyutJammwal https://t.co/wWR4J3xWyf— Govind Paswan (@GovindPaswan006) October 5, 2021
Rukmini Maitra, a Bengali actress, makes her Bollywood debut in this film. Neha Dhupia plays a cop in the film, with Chandan Roy Sanyal playing the antagonist.
