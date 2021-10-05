e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 03:26 PM IST

Watch: As Disney+Hotstar releases #SanakTrailer; netizens cannot keep calm

Dhea Eapen
The wait is finally over as trailer of Vidyut Jammwal and Neha Dupia's 'Sanak: Hope Under Siege' is out now. The highly-awaited film will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on the 15th of October. Vipul Amrutlal Shah has directed the power-packed thriller, which was produced by Zee Studios and Sunshine Pictures.

In the trailer for Sanak: Hope Under Siege, a bunch of intruders take over a hospital. One of the hostages is Rukmini Maitra, who plays Vidyut Jammwal's love interest in the film. As a result, the Commando actor completely steals the stage yet again as he embarks on a mission to save everyone.

Have a look at the film's trailer:

Ever since Disney+Hotstar released the trailer, fans have flooded various social media platforms, as they share their take on the power-packed action thriller. Vidyut Jammwal has also received praises from fans for his commendable performance in the film which fans say, is quite evident from the 2:36 seconds trailer.

Have a look at the complete trailer right here:

Rukmini Maitra, a Bengali actress, makes her Bollywood debut in this film. Neha Dhupia plays a cop in the film, with Chandan Roy Sanyal playing the antagonist.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 03:26 PM IST
