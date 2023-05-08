WATCH: Acupressure teacher’s bizarre 'belan therapy' outrage netizens

Fitness is crucial for good health and to stay away from diseases. People engage in Zumba, group dances,yoga and exercise sessions to stay fit. A similar video is now getting viral.
The video shows a group session organised by The Perfect Health, an 'alternative & holistic health service;, that makes extraordinary claims about the benefits of acupressure.
In the video, Dr Manishaa who is the face of 'The Perfect Health', is seen leading a group of people to roll belan over their stomachs as they dance and massage their scalp and legs with muscle rollers. This video was first posted on The Perfect Health’s Instagram account, where the use of belan was described as 'belan therapy'.
WATCH:
The Perfect Health has over 1.6 lakh followers on Instagram and over 1.8 lakh subscribers on YouTube.
In the default video on The Perfect Health’s YouTube channel, titled ‘Rid of All Problems by Pressing One Single Point’, Dr Manishaa boldly claims that acupressure can cure a number of health issues ranging from Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, lung problems, and balance high or low blood pressure. She also features in other videos with dubious titles such as “These 2 mudras will help you fight 5 enemies” and “Best acupressure points to get rid of stammering in kids”.
Commenting on this video, a Twitter user wrote, “The Indian Upper-class aunties and uncles have a lot of money and time to squander which a charlatan can easily cash in”.
Read more reactions of Twitter users below:
Another Twitter user wrote, “This is why all fake Babas, are doing wonderful business with their blind gullible devotees in India. Till the people become rational and logical, these irrational crooks will milk them to the maximum. Infact happening across religions in even the developed countries.”
