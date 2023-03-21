WATCH: 85-metre-tall cooling tower demolished within seconds in Gujarat's Surat

Cooling tower demolished within seconds in Gujarat's Surat | ANI

Surat: On Tuesday, an 85-meter-tall tower located at the Utran Power Station in Gujarat's Surat was demolished today using a controlled explosion.

The tower was demolished today at around 11:10 am, using a total of 220 kg of commercial explosives.

The 30-year-old cooling tower was made of reinforced concrete and had a diameter of approximately 72 meters.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, the tower can be seen coming down within just seven seconds, sending up a huge layer of dust. A loud noise was heard as the tower got reduced to ashes within seconds.

#WATCH | Gujarat: An old cooling tower of Utran Power House in Surat demolished with a controlled blast. pic.twitter.com/SeFug7Skk5 — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2023

According to news agency ANI, the area around the power station, situated on the banks of the Tapi River, was barricaded as a precautionary measure to keep people 250–300 meters away from the tower.