 WATCH: 85-metre-tall cooling tower demolished within seconds in Gujarat's Surat
WATCH: 85-metre-tall cooling tower demolished within seconds in Gujarat's Surat

The tower was demolished today at around 11:10 am, using a total of 220 kg of commercial explosives.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
Cooling tower demolished within seconds in Gujarat's Surat | ANI

Surat: On Tuesday, an 85-meter-tall tower located at the Utran Power Station in Gujarat's Surat was demolished today using a controlled explosion.



The 30-year-old cooling tower was made of reinforced concrete and had a diameter of approximately 72 meters.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, the tower can be seen coming down within just seven seconds, sending up a huge layer of dust. A loud noise was heard as the tower got reduced to ashes within seconds.

According to news agency ANI, the area around the power station, situated on the banks of the Tapi River, was barricaded as a precautionary measure to keep people 250–300 meters away from the tower.

