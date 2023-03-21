Watch: Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi NCR, heaviest 24-hour downpour for March in last 3 years

Parts of Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday which caused waterlogging in some areas of the national capital.

The India Meteorological Department recorded 6.6mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours which is the highest in a single day in the month of March in the last three years.

The Safdarjung observatory, the national capital's primary weather station, recorded 6.6 mm rainfall. The rain was accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds up to 32 kilometres per hour and thunderstorms, the weather office said.

Read Also 11 flights to Delhi airport diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow due to bad weather

Winds reach 46 kmph after 10.4mm rainfall

The observatory at Palam clocked 10.4 mm rainfall alongside strong winds reaching speeds of up to 46 kilometres per hour and thunderstorms.

"Monday's rainfall was the highest in 24 hours recorded in three years in March," a Met official said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Waterlogging, traffic jam in several parts

Heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Monday evening, sending people scurrying for cover. Commuters also faced waterlogging and traffic snarls while navigating the roads.

Earlier during the day, pleasant weather conditions prevailed in Delhi with the maximum temperature settling at 27.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Light rain predicted for March 21

The minimum temperature was recorded at 17.4 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, while humidity levels oscillated between 48 per cent and 94 per cent.

For Tuesday, the weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain or drizzle. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 26 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.

At 4 pm, Delhi's 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' category at 154.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.