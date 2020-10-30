Watch: 4-year-old Mizoram girl's soulful rendition of AR Rahman's 'Maa Tujhe Salaam' breaks the internet

A 4-year-old girl from Mizoram's Lunglei's district has taken the internet by storm with her adorable yet soulful version of R Rahman's patriotic song 'Maa Tujhe Salaam.'

The young girl named Esther Hnamte shared her rendition of the popular song on YouTube and soon went viral on social media. In the video, she is seen singing the song, holding a tri-colour in her hand. The video shows a few other kids in the background and beautiful visuals from the picturesque state.

The description of the video reads: "Dear brothers and sisters, Be proud that you are an Indian, it is a land of love, care and affection. so lovely the variety in languages, cultures, lifestyle.. let us stand together to be good sons and daughters for our motherland inspite of the diversities."

Check it out here: