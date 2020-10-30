'Would you hire Trump?' This viral ad is brutally honest about Trump resume

With one week to go before the November 3 US election, the campaign has also intensified with both nominees - Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden - launching an all-out attack against each other. Amidst this, a new attack ad showing Trump in a mock job interview is now viral.

The ad shows Trump in an interview for a job with the interviewer laying out the president's past business record and accusations against him, including that of sexual harassment, before asking the voters: "Would you hire Trump?"

The video has been produced by the Win America Back PAC and was posted on its Twitter account. The tweet has garnered 27,00 retweets and over 66,000 likes in little more than 24 hours.

While the face of the applicant in the job interview is not shown, a figure is seen which makes it clear that the person being interviewed is Trump. The interviewer starts by listing out Trump's businesses and TV appearnace before coming to his failures. She then lists accusations agaimst him like seizing of Trump University, arrest of close associates, 26 accusations of sexual assault, debts, hush money to a pornstar, endrosement by white supremacists groups, obstruction of justice and nearly 250,000 coronavirus deaths and so on.

The ad ends with the interviwer looking at a letter of reference which she finds out is in Russian.

Watch the advertisement here: