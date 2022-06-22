Watch: 105-year-old woman sets 100 mm record, wins gold; here's her diet

Image credits: Google

Age is just a number. A 105-year-old lady named Rambai from Haryana has set a new record by being the oldest one to win gold by sprinting in a 100m race in 45.40 seconds at the National Open Masters Athletics Championships in Vadodara, Gujarat.

This is incredible ! 105 years old Super Grandma sprints new 100m record at National Open Masters Athletics Championship. #Rambai ran alone as there was no competitor above 85.#Vadodara #yogaday2022 #YogaForHumanity pic.twitter.com/VC0jKj14qg — Piyush Goyal (@goyalpp) June 21, 2022

When asked about the secret of her victory she told Hindustan Times, "I eat churma, dahi and doodh."

The woman had taken part in the above-100 category. She had to run alone because of the lack of participants in her age bracket. Her video has become viral on social media.

"A pure vegetarian, nani is particular about having about 250 grams of ghee daily and 500gm of curd. She also drinks 500ml of pure milk twice a day. She likes bajre ki roti and doesn't eat much rice", revealed Sharmila Sangwan, Rambai's granddaughter further told to the same publication.