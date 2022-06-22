Indore sports update: Siddharth excels in swimming competition; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 50th state level swimming competition was organised by the Indore District Swimming Association recently. In this competition, Siddharth Awasthi from Advanced Academy won gold in 200m IM and 4x50m free relay, won silver in 100m backstroke and in 50m butterfly, 5.0m freestyle and in 100m freestyle he won bronze medal. With this, Siddharth is qualified to participate in the national competition to be held in Rajkot (Gujarat) from June 24 to 26. School director Anil Kumar Rai, principal Usha Kiran Tomar, Dr Savita Rai, Timcy Rai congratulated Siddharth on this achievement.

Vidhi, Hiral, Bhumika, Vaishnavi and Shivani win gold

On the occasion of International Yoga Day, Vidhi Chauhan, Hiral Desai, Bhumika Sengar, Vaishnavi Rathore and Shivani Pawar won gold medals in their respective categories in the 4th MP State Ranking Yoga Sports Championship organised by Indore Corporation Yogasan Sports Association at Vishwashanti Gurukul, Gandhi Nagar on Tuesday.

Madhya Pradesh Yoga Association president Harinarayan Yadav, Gulab Singh Chauhan, Naveen Gaur, Durgashankar Moyal, Shruti Chinchwadkar distributed the prizes. The guests were welcomed by Pradeep Tiwari, Rudraksh Sharma, Mansi Bagora and Aanchal Sharma. The programme was conducted by Atul Khune, while Ishwar Singh Chouhan expressed gratitude.

The results of the championship are as follows:

Girls Category - Kids: Gold: Vidhi Chauhan, Silver: Suhana Vishwakarma, Bronze: Shreya Tripathi.

Mini: Gold: Hiral Desai, Silver: Manashvi Badgotia, Bronze: Chestha Chandavadiya.

Sub Junior: Gold: Bhumika Sengar, Silver: Nitya Bhadoria, Bronze: Shraddha Jadhav.

Junior: Gold: Vaishnavi Rathore, Silver: Khushi Verma, Bronze: Ananya Chauhan.

Senior: Gold: Shivani Pawar, Silver: Chhaya Solanki, Bronze: Uma Solanki.

Boys Category - Kids: Gold: Shravan Mandlik, Silver: Shubh Verma, Bronze: Shivay Joshi.

Mini: Gold: Utkarsh Singh Chauhan, Silver: Tanay Purohit, Bronze: Mohit Bagora.

Sub Junior: Gold: Yug Yadav, Silver: Tanishk Bagora, Bronze: Gaurav Parihar.

Junior: Gold: Adityaraj Soni, Silver: Anshul Tiwari, Bronze: Yash Dalvi.

Senior: Gold: Ajay Joshi, Silver: Kulshreshth Singh Chauhan, Bronze: Durgesh Kashyap.

Team lead by ITC‘s coach Irfan Ahemed; Indian sub junior tennis team wins gold

In the Asia Under-12 South Asia regional qualifying team competition held at Kathmandu, the Indian sub junior tennis team led by Indore Tennis Club’s chief coach Irfan Ahmed defeated their arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 in the final and grabbed gold medal and the Indian girls team beat Sri Lanka to qualify for the Asia finals in Kazakhstan. Irfan has led the Indian tennis team in the past as well. On this achievement, Indian Tennis Association president Dr Anil Jain, general secretary, Anil Dhupar, Anil Mahajan congratulated Indian teams for their achievements.

Results

Final (Boys category)-India beat Pakistan 2-1

Tavish Pahwa beat Hamza Ali 6-3, 6-3, Fazal Ali Mir defeated Abubakar Talha 2-6, 7-6, 2-6,Tavish Pahwa - Fazal Ali Mir beat Umar Javed - Abubakar Talha 6-3, 6-3.

Final (Girls Category)-India beat Sri Lanka 2-1

Prachi Malik beat Akisha Silba 6-1, 6-1, Aahan beat Sanghithi Archachi 6-0, 6-0, Aahan-Anandita defeated Akisha Silba- Sanghithi Archachi 4-6, 1-6.

BSF celebrates Yoga Day

The 8th International Yoga Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm and grandeur under the leadership of Kuldeep Kumar Gulia, Inspector General Border Security Force, at the Central School of War Tactics (CSWT) parisar. On this occasion, Gulia said that Yoga holds a very important place in our life. Yoga is such an exercise, which you can do at any place and you can avoid diseases throughout life. The members of the families of the employees residing inside the institute enthusiastically participated and appreciated.

Krida Bharti celebrates Yoga Day

World Yoga Day was celebrated by Krida Bharti at Malhar Ashram ground on Tuesday. Indore Metropolitan President Ashish Danez said that under the direction of Yogacharya Pradeep Tiwari, Krida Bharti’s Harish Dagur, Govardhan Gaharwar, Ranjan Pawar, sports coach Ramlakhan Pal, players many sports organisations as well as local residents actively participated in the event. Due to the ground being wet with water, the event was organised at 3 places.

Yoga Day at Sanmati School

The 8th International Yoga Day was celebrated at Sanmati Higher Secondary School with an aim to spread the message “Together we forge towards a peaceful and harmonious life.” The celebration started with prayer followed by Meditation. Dr Aarti Dubey demonstrated and explained the importance of meditation to students. PT teachers Srishti Hardia and Durgesh Kanojiya, demonstrated all yoga postures to students along with Surya Namaskar. The celebration concluded with the speech by Principal Dr Archna Sharma.