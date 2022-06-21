Indore: ​​NTA ​​releases admit cards for JEE Main 2022

The admit card for JEE Main 2022 will be released later |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Joint Entrance Examination JEE Main 2022 will see students of three batches numbering around 10 lakh competing for around 16,053 BTech seats across all the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in the country.

National Testing Agency released admit cards for upcoming JEE Main 2022 on Tuesday. This year, NTA had rescheduled the JEE Main 2022 Sessions 1 and 2.

Now, the JEE Main Session 1 will be conducted from June 23, 2022, to June 29, 2022, while Session 2 will commence from July 21, 2022, to July, 30, 2022.

The registered candidates can download their JEE Main 2022 hall tickets from the official website of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The exam will be held in 501 cities across the country and 22 cities in outside India.

More than 10 lakh candidates will take JEE Main exam this year, and only a small number of candidates qualify for the next phase, i.e., JEE Advanced. Further, what makes the selection to IITs tougher this year is that top 2,50,000 students who qualified for JEE Advanced 2022, but missed entrance exam in 2020, 2021 will also appear in 2022.

Those who appeared for Class 12 in 2020 or 2021 and had successfully registered for JEE (Advanced) 2021 but did not appear can directly appear for the IIT entrance exam in 2022.

The IIT Joint Admission Board (JAB) committee announced this special provision to provide one-time measures regarding the eligibility criteria for candidates who faced hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.