'Wasn’t the entire fund set up for COVID-19?' Twitter reacts after PM CARES Fund Trust allocates Rs 3,100 cr

On Wednesday, PM CARES Fund Trust allocated Rs 3,100 crore for the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic of which Rs 2,000 crore will be used for the purchase of ventilators, Rs 1,000 crore to aid migrant labourers and Rs 100 crore for coronavirus vaccine development.
"Out of Rs 3100 crore, a sum of approximately Rs 2000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators, Rs 1000 crores will be used for the care of migrant labourers and Rs.100 crores will be given to support vaccine development," a PMO release said.
However, some Twitter users wondered where the rest of the fund will be spent. A Twitter user wrote, "Wasn’t the entire fund set up for Covid?" Another Twitter user said, "But how much has the fund collected thus far?"
Here are some of the Twitter reactions:
Meanwhile, the PMO release said that 50,000 'Made-in-India' ventilators will be purchased from PM CARES Fund at a cost of approximately Rs 2000 crores. They will be provided to government-run COVID hospitals in all states/UTs for better treatment of the critical COVID-19 cases.
It said that states/UTs will be given a lump sum assistance of Rs 1000 crore from PM CARES Fund for strengthening the existing measures being taken for the welfare of the migrants and poor.
"This amount would be provided to the state governments/UTs to place it at the disposal of the district collectors/municipal commissioners for strengthening their efforts in providing accommodation facilities, making food arrangements, providing medical treatment and making transportation arrangementsof the migrants," the release said.
"The fund will be released to the district collector/district magistrate/municipal commissioner through the State Disaster Relief Commissioner of the States/UTs concerned," it said.
