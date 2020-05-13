'Wasn’t the entire fund set up for COVID-19?' Twitter reacts after PM CARES Fund Trust allocates Rs 3,100 cr

On Wednesday, PM CARES Fund Trust allocated Rs 3,100 crore for the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic of which Rs 2,000 crore will be used for the purchase of ventilators, Rs 1,000 crore to aid migrant labourers and Rs 100 crore for coronavirus vaccine development.

"Out of Rs 3100 crore, a sum of approximately Rs 2000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators, Rs 1000 crores will be used for the care of migrant labourers and Rs.100 crores will be given to support vaccine development," a PMO release said.

However, some Twitter users wondered where the rest of the fund will be spent. A Twitter user wrote, "Wasn’t the entire fund set up for Covid?" Another Twitter user said, "But how much has the fund collected thus far?"

Here are some of the Twitter reactions: