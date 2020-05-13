Coronavirus in India: How a programmer hacked Modi govt's Aarogya Setu app

A Bangalore-based software engineer has hacked Aarogya Setu, which was slowly becoming mandatory in India. The engineer did not like the very idea of being forced to download the app and be under 24x7 surveillance of the government.

According to buzzfeednews report, this engineer cracked the application and skipped all the process where he had to fill in the data. He managed to bypass a page that requested personal information like name, age, gender, travel history, and COVID-19 symptoms. Moreover, requests to access Bluetooth and GPS of the phone were also shunned.

By doing all this, this engineer will continue to remain safe in the world that references the app to know if you have contracted the Coronavirus or are more likely to be infected due to getting in touch with an COVID-19 patient. So, if the individual is safe a green badge will appear on the app — this is exactly what appears in this engineer’s Aarogya Setu application.