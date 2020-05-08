Hacker Elliot Alderson ready to bet a beer if someone proves to him that Aarogya Setu isn't a surveillance app

In a series of tweets, a French Android applications developer and cyber security expert, using the moniker Elliot Alderson, raised concerns about Modi government's Aarogya Setu app.

Alderson concluded his 'findings' on the coronavirus tracker app in an article which he titled 'Aarogya Setu: The Story of a failure'.

His 'findings' revealed how any potential hacker can access a lot of information about:

#Number of infected people

#Number of unwell people

#Number of people declared as bluetooth positive

#Number of self assessment made around the hacker's area

#Number of people using the app around the hacker's area