Hacker Elliot Alderson ready to bet a beer if someone proves to him that Aarogya Setu isn't a surveillance app

In a series of tweets, a French Android applications developer and cyber security expert, using the moniker Elliot Alderson, raised concerns about Modi government's Aarogya Setu app.
Alderson concluded his 'findings' on the coronavirus tracker app in an article which he titled 'Aarogya Setu: The Story of a failure'.
His 'findings' revealed how any potential hacker can access a lot of information about:
#Number of infected people
#Number of unwell people
#Number of people declared as bluetooth positive
#Number of self assessment made around the hacker's area
#Number of people using the app around the hacker's area
"Thanks to this endpoint an attacker can know who is infected anywhere in India, in the area of his choice. I can know if my neighbour is sick for example. Sounds like a privacy issue for me," he wrote.
Earlier today, the ethical hacker once again took to Twitter calling the app a surveillance system and with his tweets it seems that he is ready to bet a beer if someone proves to him otherwise.
In a series of tweets he wrote: "A mobile application that send your GPS coordinates regularly to a server owned by a government is a surveillance system."
These events come after Rahul Gandhi's concerns about the app. Following Gandhi's statement, the ethical hacker felt obliged to check into the Modi government app himself and revealed the aforementioned 'findings'.
The Aarogya Setu app is available in 11 languages on both Android as well as iOS devices. It has been downloaded by 90 million people so far
