'Was very difficult for me': Ravi Choudhary, PTI photojournalist who clicked iconic 'Jawan vs Kisan' picture

As hundreds of farmers made their way to Delhi braving tear gas shells, water cannons and lathis, several photographs from the agitation went viral on social media.

In one such photo, the iconic 'Jawan vs Kisan' picture was widely shared on Twitter.

Several netizens including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted the image and slammed the government for the treatment given to agitating farmers.

Although many of the people shared the photograph, they did not know the name of the photographer who clicked the image which became a symbol of the protest.

While few of the people shared the photo without crediting the photographer, several others asked the name of the photojournalist who clicked the image.