'Was very difficult for me': Ravi Choudhary, PTI photojournalist who clicked iconic 'Jawan vs Kisan' picture

As hundreds of farmers made their way to Delhi braving tear gas shells, water cannons and lathis, several photographs from the agitation went viral on social media.
In one such photo, the iconic 'Jawan vs Kisan' picture was widely shared on Twitter.
Several netizens including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted the image and slammed the government for the treatment given to agitating farmers.
Although many of the people shared the photograph, they did not know the name of the photographer who clicked the image which became a symbol of the protest.
While few of the people shared the photo without crediting the photographer, several others asked the name of the photojournalist who clicked the image.
Well, the photo is clicked by PTI photojournalist Ravi Choudhary. Choudhary is known for his iconic pictures.
On Twitter, retweeting the same photo posted by a user, Choudhary wrote, "Capturing this moment was very difficult for me."
Recently his photo of Priyanka Gandhi in which police had grabbed her Kurta had gone viral creating a massive outrage on social media. Followed by the criticism, UP Police had later apologised to the leader.
In addition to this Choudhry was the one who had clicked the photo of 2018 farmers' protest which also had gone viral on social media. The photo had captured an elderly dhoti-clad man taking on eight policemen with his lathi (stick).
Over the last day and a half, hundreds of farmers have attempted to reach the national capital, protesting against the Centre's new farm laws. Despite being denied permission to protest in Delhi on November 26 and 27, the farmers had begun marching towards the capital.
The situation took a grim turn as the police sealed borders, set up barricades and used water cannons, lathis, tear gas to disperse them.
As the farmers protest entered its second day, the Delhi Police yesterday the agitators were allowed to enter the national capital. They now have the permission to protest at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in the Burari area.
(With inputs from agencies)
