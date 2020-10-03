India

From police's lathis to mother's embrace: Dramatic photos capture Priyanka-Rahul's journey to Hathras

By ANI

Priyanka Gandhi hugged the victim's mother who was weeping.
ANI

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi on Saturday met the family of the victim of torture and alleged gangrape in Hathras and said the party's fight will continue justice is delivered.

Priyanka Gandhi said the family wants a judicial inquiry into the incident and removal of the District Magistrate.

Priyanka Gandhi, who hugged the victim's mother who was weeping, later told reporters that the family couldn't see their daughter for the one last time after her death in a Delhi hospital and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility.

"The family couldn't see their daughter for the one last time. UP CM Yogi Adityanath should understand his responsibility. Till the time justice is delivered, we'll continue this fight," Gandhi said.

Priyanka Gandhi said that the aggrieved family wants adequate security.

"The family wants a judicial inquiry into the incident and removal of the District Magistrate. They also want security," she said.

Rahul Gandhi said no power in the world can suppress the family's voice.

Here are some visuals of Priyanka-Rahul's journey to Hathras:

Noida : Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Delhi-Noida border as she attempts to move towards Hathras to meet family members of the 19-year-old woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped, in Noida, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Five members of a delegation led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have been permitted to go to Hathras via Noida.
Ravi Choudhary/PTI
Congress workers stopped at Delhi-Noida flyway on Saturday. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with other leaders are en route to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to meet the family of the alleged gangrape victim.
ANI
New Delhi: Police stop Congress workers attempting to cross Delhi-Noida border to move towards Hathras to meet family members of the 19-year-old woman who died after she was allegedly gang-raped, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Five members of a delegation led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have been permitted to go to Hathras via Noida.
PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
National Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (C) speaks to supporters before being allowed to move with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra towards the Uttar Pradesh state to meet the relatives of the 19-year-old allegedly gang-raped victim, at the Delhi Noida Direct flyway toll plaza on October 3, 2020. - Five senior police officers have been suspended over their handling of an investigation into the gang-rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman that has sparked outrage across India and triggered days of protests.
ANI
Police force deployed at the Delhi-Noida Border earlier today.
Photo tweeted by INC.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Delhi-Noida border in an attempt to protect Congress workers from lathicharge.
PTI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra helps a supporter who got injured during a lathi-charge, at Delhi-Noida flyway on Saturday. They are on their way to meet the family of the alleged gangrape victim in Hathras (UP).
(ANI Photo)
Priyanka Gandhi hugged the victim's mother who was weeping.
ANI
Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi, at Delhi-Noida flyway on Saturday. They are on their way to meet the family of the alleged gangrape victim in Hathras (UP).
ANI
Noida: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi at Delhi-Noida border as she attempts to move towards Hathras to meet family members of the 19-year-old woman who died after she was allegedly gang-raped, in Noida, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. Five members of a delegation led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have been permitted to go to Hathras via Noida.
(PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meeting the Hathras victims family & extending the deepest condolences at village Boolgarhi in Hathras district on Saturday
ANI
Uttar Pradesh, Oct 03 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meeting the Hathras victims family & extending the deepest condolences at village Boolgarhi in Hathras district on Saturday
ANI
Uttar Pradesh, Oct 03 (ANI): Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meeting the Hathras victims family & extending the deepest condolences at village Boolgarhi in Hathras district on Saturday
-ANI

The two leaders reached Hathras in the evening after the UP administration conveyed that a group of five persons can meet the victim's family. Earlier, Priyanka Gandhi drove the vehicle towards DND flyway where police were present in strength and Congress workers had also assembled in support of their leaders.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday announced a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the incident. It had earlier announced a probe by SIT.

The 19-year-old woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All the four accused in the incident have been arrested.

