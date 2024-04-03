'War Rukwa Di Papa' Girl Devastated By Memes, Not Stepping Out Of House, Claims X User Known To Her

'War Rukwa Di Papa' Ad | Twitter

Mumbai: 'War Rukwa Di Papa' memes are going viral on social media, and the female actor featured in the BJP advertisement continues to be trolled. The girl, identified as Priyanka, is being heavily trolled by opposition parties, internet users and YouTubers. The opposition is using the advertisement featuring the girl to target the ruling BJP government.

Priyanka is being trolled heavily and facing the heat across social platforms for appearing in the advertisement praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government for evacuating stranded students from war-torn Ukraine. The BJP advertisement in which actor Priyanka, playing the role of a student stranded in a foreign country, frantically meets her parents outside an airport and says, “Maine kaha tha na, kaisi bhi situation ho, Modi ji humein ghar le aayenge. War rukwa di papa aur phir humari bus nikaali papa. (I had told you, whatever the situation, Modi ji will bring us back home. [He] stopped the war, papa, and then rescued our bus).”

A social media user named as Roshan Rai claims to know the girl personally and also states that she is going through tough times, and has stopped stepping out of her house. He also claims that the girl is not getting assignments after the trolling and that has forced her to repent her decision of playing the lead in the ad.

Watch: 'War Rukwa Di Papa' Advertisement featuring Priyanka

Devastated By Memes & Trolling

Roshan Rai on his X account said, "I know this girl personally; she has stopped coming out of her house. She is devastated by the memes about her, and she regrets being part of this ad. She is a struggling actor who got the chance to feature in a political commercial, but little did she know that this would end her career even before it started."

Roshan Rai's claim could not be independently verified by FPJ. Rai, a verified X user, has nearly 31,000 followers on the platform and his posts are usually against the Modi-led BJP government at the Centre.

Deactivates Instagram Account

Social media users started trolling the government for making the advertisement and spreading misinformation. Memers also came up with several memes about the girl. Internet users started trolling the girl on her personal Instagram account, after which she became upset and was forced to deactivate her Instagram account.

WATCH: 'War Rukwa Di Papa' Ad Being Heavily Trolled

Ad available On PM Modi's YouTube Account

The advertisement hit the internet and was widely used by the BJP for showcasing its strength. The advertisement is also available on the official YouTube account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The advertisement shows a student praising the Narendra Modi government after her return from Ukraine which was at war with Russia.

About The Advertisement

The advertisement depicts the girl claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped the war between Russia and Ukraine and evacuated Indian students from Ukraine.

Opposition Targeting BJP Through The Ad

Opposition parties are using the advertisement to target the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the PM has not been able to control the situation in Manipur, and yet he claims to have stopped the war in Ukraine. The advertisement is just a political gimmick aimed at strengthening people's belief in their government. However, it has nothing to do with reality.

Girl Does Not Deserve The Hate And Trolling

Priyanka is an actress by profession and has nothing to do with the political parties in the country. Interestingly, she has previously worked in an advertisement for the Congress party during the assembly elections in Gujarat. The girl does not deserve the hate and trolling she is receiving on social media, as she is a professional actor and not a representative of the government. Big actors openly promote Gutkha and other harmful products like alcohol to earn money through advertisements but in reality refrain from consuming these hazardous products.