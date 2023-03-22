Russian artist who Criticised Vladimir Putin through his anti-war songs dies at 35 | Twitter

35-year-old Russian musician Dmitry Svirgunov aka Dima Nova, who often criticised President Vladimir Putin through his anti-war songs died on Sunday. He reportedly fell through the ice while crossing the frozen Volga river with his cousins and three friends on Sunday.

As per a NY Post report, Dima Nova was the founder of the Russian band Cream Soda and his music was used during anti-war protests in Russia.

Two of his friends were rescued from under the ice water while the third one died in an ambulance. The popular electronic group Cream Soda’s hit “Aqua Disco” was often sung at protests against the war in Ukraine.