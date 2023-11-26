Wait, What? US Woman Pays ₹5 Lakh Tip At Subway After Entering Last 6 Digits Of Her Phone Number On Payment Space

Wait, What? US Woman Pays ₹5 Lakh As Tip At Subway | Pinterest

In a stunning incident reported from Georgia, a woman who ordered and relished a Subway sandwich accidentally landed paying a huge tip of nearly five lakh rupees at the food joint. Things went wrong for her when she swiped her payment card and entered the amount to be paid. Identified as Vera Conner mistakenly ended up adding few digits from her contact number into the payment section.

What went wrong?

She noted the money typed for a tip and found it a little familiar as it denoted the last few digits of her phone number. But Vera failed to understand that she entered the last six digits of her number on a payment space. Only after offering a huge tip to Subway she realised what had really happened.

Woman reacts to the mistake

"When I looked at my receipt, I was like, ‘oh, my God.’ I thought this number looked familiar; it was the last six numbers of my phone number. Who would leave a tip like that?" she was quoted as saying in media reports. "I could have gone to Italy and got the sandwich," the woman added.

Refund refused

According to reports, she accidentally offered a tip of $7,105.44 (approx. ₹5 Lakh). Now, she is figuring out ways for attracting a refund into the matter by contacting Subway and her bank (Bank of America). Subway officials reportedly informed Vera that the refund was bank's look out, while the latter refused a refund pointing out she hadn't paid for the sandwich yet. However, it was recently learned that the Subway customer was offered a temporary credit for the erred payment.