Wait, what? There were bears at 'home' but no one realized unless the snore peaked!

Hibernating bears were found at a residence in California after people heard weird snoring-like noises. Not one or two, but five such were found staying in the human home.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

This is surely bizarre! Hibernating bears were found at a residence in California after people heard weird snoring-like noises. Not one or two, but five such were found staying in the human home.

“The residents didn't realize there were five bears under their house until we got there and told the bears to come out... and then we counted five,” Bear League Executive Director Ann Bryant told HuffPost. “They had just thought it was one very noisy bear.”

The Bear League Group posted on Facebook and wrote, "It was a home where people lived and they thought they heard some odd rumbling, snoring-like noises but ignored it because it simply didn't make sense...and the neighbors said they were imagining it because they didn't hear anything." They later added, "Today the bear family awoke and prepared to exit and the people in the house could no longer deny there was probably a bear under the house."

