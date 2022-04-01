Wait, what? Fish opens mouth to yawn on served food plate; watch video

Food went wrong is a day spoiled, isn't it? Similar to how a customer was shocked for receiving a chicken head in hear meal, a video shows a fish declaring itself 'alive' when tickled with chopsticks.

Wait, what? Wondering what the foodie would have gone through, isn't it... Though, it is common in certain regions to chew in live fish, a Japanese eatery (suggested by reports) happened to see a 'oh, my god!' moment. It was during when the fish meal along noodles, veggies was served on plate, as soon as the hungry person approached to take a bite, the aquatic life opened its mouth as of to yawn in midst of a nap.

Watch:

Published on: Friday, April 01, 2022, 06:27 PM IST