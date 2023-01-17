Wait, what? British woman marries her 'blanket' and says THIS about their relationship; watch viral video

British woman marries her 'blanket' and says THIS about their relationship | Facebook: Pascale Sellick

Weddings are decided in heaven, is that true? We don't really know that but how about marrying the blanket that comforts us to sleep and dream of heaven? Wait, what? Yes, a British woman named Pascale Sellick literally did that as she turned bride to tie the know with the most-imaginable partner, a blanket. The video from the bizarre wedding will leave you stunned; watch:

Pascale Sellick married her #duvet says her boyfriend is 'very proud' and not jealous pic.twitter.com/OFnaAWcr1M — Patriot (@NamoTheBestPM) January 13, 2023

In the video, we can see her dressed in her bedtime attire instead of a bridal gown on the special day. "Duvet, I love you," reads the blanket which exchanged rings with the British lady.

Pascale Sellick threw an "open wedding ceremony" on Valentine's Day in 2019, the Daily Star stated. The female who is an artist married her "single" duvet in Exeter, Devon, at a wedding visited by family and friends. Interestingly, Sellick also invited her boyfriend Jonny to witness the wedding ceremony with the blanket.

"He's not jealous of my duvet, in fact, he's very proud of me," the married woman quoted her Jonny. She later added during a media interview and said, "It's always there for me in times of sadness and happiness. It's definitely not sexual, it's just like a friendship."

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)