Wait, what? British woman marries her 'blanket' and says THIS about their relationship; watch viral video

A British woman named Pascale Sellick turned bride to tie the know with the most-imaginable partner, a blanket. She married the blanket reportedly dressed in her bedtime attire instead of a bridal gown

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 10:49 AM IST
British woman marries her 'blanket' and says THIS about their relationship | Facebook: Pascale Sellick
Weddings are decided in heaven, is that true? We don't really know that but how about marrying the blanket that comforts us to sleep and dream of heaven? Wait, what? Yes, a British woman named Pascale Sellick literally did that as she turned bride to tie the know with the most-imaginable partner, a blanket. The video from the bizarre wedding will leave you stunned; watch:

In the video, we can see her dressed in her bedtime attire instead of a bridal gown on the special day. "Duvet, I love you," reads the blanket which exchanged rings with the British lady.

Pascale Sellick threw an "open wedding ceremony" on Valentine's Day in 2019, the Daily Star stated. The female who is an artist married her "single" duvet in Exeter, Devon, at a wedding visited by family and friends. Interestingly, Sellick also invited her boyfriend Jonny to witness the wedding ceremony with the blanket.

"He's not jealous of my duvet, in fact, he's very proud of me," the married woman quoted her Jonny. She later added during a media interview and said, "It's always there for me in times of sadness and happiness. It's definitely not sexual, it's just like a friendship."

