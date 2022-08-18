e-Paper Get App

Wait, what? 21-year-old pregnant woman served stuffed 'knife' in Subway sandwich at England

Isn't it a bizarre and hazardous case when someone merely attempted to satisfy hunger with a Subway sandwich? Read below to know more...

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 09:27 AM IST
article-image

It would be a pleasant treat when you order for a pizza and receive a coke along to complement the feel and taste. However, one's food experiences would go traumatized when a veggie mistakenly gets served and snacked over a chicken leg or so. Even bizarre and hazardous is the case of a British woman who attempted to satisfy hunger with a Subway sandwich.

A 21-year-old woman identified as Nerice Moyce was shocked for her life on finding a huge knife in her eatable. "I am currently pregnant and always getting cravings so my partner went on his phone and ordered a Subway. I just opened it up and was like ‘hang on, what?’. We both sat there in shock," she told the Great Yarmouth Mercury.

A Subway representative told MailOnline, “The health and safety of all guests are of paramount importance to us...Since the incident was brought to our attention, we have investigated this thoroughly and the team apologised to the customer immediately once informed."

If you remember a near to similar shocker, a UK based woman had a terrific experience at the KFC outlet when she was served an odd piece of meat - the chicken head. Yes you read that right, creepy scary head with closed eyes of the creature. Eww, what a nightware!

