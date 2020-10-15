Vodafone Idea customers churn out hilarious memes on Twitter as VI connectivity drops

Vodafone Idea customers in Maharashtra took to Twitter on Thursday morning to report connectivity issues.

Several of the VI customers flooded Twitter with memes and complaints as the Vodafone network kept bugging them.

The complaints were mostly from the Pune and nearby areas, however, several users from other parts of Maharashtra also complained of the unavailability of the network.

The VI customer care in their reply to a user, however, said that the issue is temporary and their team is working on it to ensure seamless network connectivity. As per the reply, the network resumption will take the approx time of 3 hours.

One VI user commented, "No network signal on Vi since last night. Just spoke to the customer care and the person informed there is outage in Maharashtra due to the yesterday’s rain and it may take 6 more hours to fix it (sic)."

Check out the reactions here: