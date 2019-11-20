Kahaani 3 will be about Vidya Balan’s character searching for Vodafone network: Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Gosh, director of 'Kahani' is one of the most active celebrities on social media. Sujoy Gosh’s twitter account is known for his funny comebacks and hilarious tweets.
'Typewriter' director Sujoy Gosh recently took to Twitter, to take a dig at Vodafone. Telecom company Vodafone is often trolled for it’s network issues and seems like Bolllywood celebrities also face the same problems.
Sujoy took a hilarious dig at the network provider and tweeted that Kahaani 3 will feature Bidya Bagchi looking for Vodafone network.
His tweet read , “kahaani3 will be bidya bagchi finding vodaphone network. it might run into kahaani4 also…”
His tweet tickled the funny bones of his followers and triggered some really funy reactions on the micro blogging site.
One of those reactions was from actor Parineeti Chopra. Parineeti couldn’t stop laughing at Sujoy’s tweet.
Here’s her reaction:
On the work front, Sujay Gosh’s last directoria was Netflix’s horror web series Typewriter. The last Bollywood mvie he helmed was Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla which was a huge hit at the box office.