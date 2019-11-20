Kahaani 3 will be about Vidya Balan’s character searching for Vodafone network: Sujoy Ghosh

Sujoy Gosh, director of 'Kahani' is one of the most active celebrities on social media. Sujoy Gosh’s twitter account is known for his funny comebacks and hilarious tweets.

'Typewriter' director Sujoy Gosh recently took to Twitter, to take a dig at Vodafone. Telecom company Vodafone is often trolled for it’s network issues and seems like Bolllywood celebrities also face the same problems.

Sujoy took a hilarious dig at the network provider and tweeted that Kahaani 3 will feature Bidya Bagchi looking for Vodafone network.

His tweet read , “kahaani3 will be bidya bagchi finding vodaphone network. it might run into kahaani4 also…”