Virat Kohli shares picture of 1st Training Session, netizens react

Hey sport lovers and cricket fans, earlier this day, the Indian Cricket team took to a game of 'footvolley' and later got to their first training session in Johannesburg before a three-match Test series commencing December 26.

As soon as the first training session was done, cricketer Virat Kohli took to his Instagram page sharing a image of his team, all charged with energy. The post was captioned, "Session 1 Done."

All the stress and controversy seems to have rested as the Test captain Virat Kohli was seen smiling and posing all his teammates.

Within minutes of the post, several netizens flooded the comments sections making the picture go viral attracting over 7,43,628 views. An Instagram user took to write, "King" while another typed in, "Amazing."

The Indian cricket team, led by skipper Virat Kohli, landed there on Thursday for ahead of three-match Test series against South Africa. After a lazy quarantine period, the Indian team seems geared up to get to serious training before performing at the Boxing Day Test in Centurion.

While the series-opener will be hosted by Centurion on December 26, the other two Tests will be played at Johannesburg (January 3 -7) and Cape Town (January 11 -15) respectively.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 04:43 PM IST