Viral Video: Woman Walks On London Streets, Goes Shopping In A Lungi; Local React

Do you enjoy wearing your style of clothing wherever you go? It seems quite the same with this woman who has embraced the desi South Indian attire during her stay in London. She was spotted on the streets of the foreign city wearing a lungi. Yes, you read that. Ditching the gender stereotype which sees lungi as a men's fashion garment, this woman named Valery adorned it to take a stroll of the city and do some shopping at a local market.

Valery posted the video on social media to show how excited she was to walk the streets in her unconventional bottoms. The video showed her wearing a simple t-shirt along with a lungi, which she styled like a long skirt.

"Wearing lungi in London," she captioned the video which opened showing her draping a blue-and-brown-coloured lungi around her waist. She dressed herself in the middle of the road as if no one was watching. Alongside her desi piece of clothing, she also ensured to add some more ethnic touch to herself. She wore a bindi, and subtle ornaments to set the fashion statement right.

People react on seeing woman wear lungi in London

The video captured the reactions of people she crossed paths during her walk and shopping routine. Locals who saw her probably found her dress to be a no-no. They looked at her with an unhappy poker face, expressing disgust over her weird dressing.

However, one of the females she greeted during her way back home appreciated Valery trying lungi in London. When Valery asked the elderly woman whether she liked her dress, the lady replied in praise and said, "I love it."

Impressively, being posted earlier this May, the video has went viral on Instagram and attracted more than 1,00,000 views.