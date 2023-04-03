 Viral Video: Washing machine explodes to burn the laundry shop; man miraculously exits seconds before the mishap
A video of a laundry shop catching fire and shaking this around has surfaced on social media

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 03:08 PM IST
Viral Video: Washing machine explodes to burn the laundry shop; man miraculously exits seconds before the mishap

It is always said that one must check their pockets before putting clothes for laundry. However, at times if one forgets and drops something crucial or objectionable into the machine, anything unlikely may take place. A video of a laundry shop catching fire and shaking this around has surfaced on social media. WATCH:

A washing machine which seemed to be literally noticed and doing well, sparked and threw off some clothes from it. No sooner, the flumes aggravated and spread across the premises to shatter things away. The footage showed a man exit the shop seconds before the mishap to have a narrow escape from the unfortunate scene. The entire incident was caught on camera and after being shared online it's gone viral.

"Someone didn't check their pockets, " read the video caption while sharing it on Twitter. And, now, the internet is curious to decode what led to the fire. Was it a lighter that someone forgot to remove from their pants before putting them inside the machine, or was it something else... the replies to this video try to take guesses.

