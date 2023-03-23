ON CAMERA: Bangladesh passenger train dramatically collides with bus at Malibagh railway gate; no casualties reported | Twitter: Amit Sahu & Tamal Saha

Bangladesh: A train collided with a bus in the Malibagh area, Dhaka, Bangladesh. The accident reportedly took place at around 9.10 p.m. on Wednesday when the Panchagarh-bound Drutajan Express hit the Sohagh Paribahan passenger bus at the Malibagh railway gate.

The bus was empty as it dropped off its passengers in Malibagh and Mouchak areas. The transport's driver and his associates quickly got off from the vehicle as they saw the train approaching. Thus, there were no reports of any casualties or injuries, reported news agency IANS.

The video of the bus-train collision was shared on social media by a few journalists who reported the accident online. In the dramatic footage, we can see the train uncontrollably rushing into the bus and leaving it spun. After a few seconds into the mishap, the train halted to ensure safety in the matter.

WATCH VIDEO

#WATCH #BREAKING : Crazy train accident caught on camera in #Bangladesh. Train collided with a bus at Malibagh in #Dhaka. Details are sketchy, happened just a short while back. Speeding train hit the bus trying to crossover. No reports of casualty as yet, fingers crossed. Prayers pic.twitter.com/z4zRSGMQwW — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) March 22, 2023

Rail communication between Dhaka and the rest of Bangladesh was disrupted for a short while by the accident. The train movement normalised at around 11 p.m. after the bus was removed from the rail track.