Viral Video: Syrian girl protects her brother while being trapped under the rubble

Since Turkey and Syria were hit by a massive earthquake on February 6, 2023, devastating visuals from the disaster have surfaced on the internet and left netizens in tears.

The earthquake took away the lives of thousands of people and left many injured and trapped under the rubble. A heartbreaking yet adorable video from earthquake-torn Syria has gone viral on social media and it captures a young girl shielding her little brother under rubble.

While under the rubble of her collapsed home this beautiful 7yr old Syrian girl has her hand over her little brothers head to protect him.

Brave soul

They both made it out ok. pic.twitter.com/GrffWBGd1C — Vlogging Northwestern Syria (@timtams83) February 7, 2023

In the video, we can see a young girl, reportedly from Syria placing her hand on the head of her brother to protect him from any injury or further trouble. Viewers have praised the sister for her loving care towards her sibling.

The tweet not only shared the adorable gesture of the sister protecting the little one but also gave a clear update that the two were rescued and doing fine. "Brave soul. They both made it out ok," read the video caption of a Twitter page belonging to Syria (Vlogging Northwestern Syria).

