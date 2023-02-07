Turkey Earthquake: Trapped victim makes social media reel to plead for help, heart-wrenching video goes viral |

A video showing an earthquake victim from Turkey crying for help has gone viral on social media. The footage is recorded in the local language and captures the heart-wrenching scene of a victim being trapped in a destroyed construction.

Turkey and Syria were hit by a massive earthquake costing the lives of thousands of people and leaving many injured and trapped under the rubble.

To make their voices heard by the rescue team and be able to spot them from the trapped location, victims who witnessed the disaster were seen resorting to social media and creating reels pleading for help.

According to reports, as trapped victims shared their location, Kagan Sarikaya, a Turkish political scientist, and his team began collecting the information for creating a map. They marked the addresses of people who were still waiting to be rescued, and shared it on Twitter.

Turkey's death toll rose to at least 3,381 as of around 9:45 am local time on Tuesday, Orhan Tatar, an official with the country's disaster management agency, said in a televised briefing, while in Syria, the death toll has risen to 1,559 across areas controlled by the government and by the opposition, officials was quoted in reports.

The government of India has called an urgent meeting with Indian carriers that operate flights to Turkey, in the aftermath of earthquakes in the western Asian country.

During the meeting, India's low-cost airline IndiGo offered free cargo movement to Istanbul on its scheduled flights.

The Indian aviation regulator has held a meeting with Indian carriers over operating flights to Turkey for cargo movements in commercial scheduled flights. IndiGo has offered free cargo movement on its scheduled commercial flights using Boeing 777 aircraft to Istanbul." an aviation industry source told ANI.

