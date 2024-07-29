Viral VIDEO: Sick Elderly Woman Crosses Flooded Stream In Huge Cooking Pot To Visit Hospital In AP's Peda Bayalu

Sick Elderly Woman Crosses Flooded Stream In Huge Cooking Pot To Visit Hospital In AP's Peda Bayalu | X

Visakhapatnam: Rains have created havoc across many villages in the country. Excessive rains have caused flooding in many parts of the country, making it difficult for people to travel from one place to another. In a similar incident, an elderly woman was forced to cross a flooded stream while sitting in a large aluminum cooking pot in a village in Andhra Pradesh. The incident was caught on camera, and the video is circulating on social media.

The incident took place in Jamiguda village, which is located in Peda Bayalu mandal of Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh. An elderly woman in the village fell sick and had to visit the hospital urgently. However, she was unable to travel as the village was cut off from the district due to incessant rains, which resulted in the overflowing of the Gunjiwada stream.

The woman is seen in the video waiting on the side of the stream, waiting to go to the other side. A man arrives with a huge cooking pot made of aluminum. They help the woman sit inside the pot, and then the young man takes the pot into the stream. The man swims with the pot and manages to cross the stream with great difficulty.

The incident is being slammed on social media, and one user shared the video saying, "Tribals in #Manyam dt of #AndhraPradesh always seem to live in a pre-historic era, void of facilities. In the absence of road (after 77 yrs of independence), a sick grandmom is forced to sit in a cooking pot to cross a stream to reach a hospital. Location: Jamiguda, Pedabayalu mandal."

The newly formed government, led by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Andhra Pradesh, should first work towards the betterment of the infrastructure of these villages where the tribals face difficulties on a regular basis. The Central government recently passed a budget of Rs 15,000 crore for the development of the new capital in the state. However, the government should also consider the population living in these rural areas and work towards improving their lives as well.