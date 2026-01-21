 'Dil Na Diya…': Video Shows Jawans March In Sync To Bollywood Song During R-Day Rehearsals; Netizens Recall 'Krrish Ka Gaana Sunega' Meme
A viral video shows Indian Army jawans marching in perfect sync to the Bollywood song “Dil Na Diya Dil Na Liya” from Krrish 3 during Republic Day rehearsals in Delhi. Their precise steps, arms swinging in unison, match the upbeat song, giving the drill a fun and energetic vibe. Netizens recalled it to the popular “Krrish ka gaana sunega” meme.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Wednesday, January 21, 2026, 03:27 PM IST
article-image
Indian Army jawans add a Bollywood twist to Republic Day rehearsals, marching in perfect sync to ‘Dil Na Diya', sparking viral reactions online. |

A video showing Indian Army jawans marching in perfect sync to the Bollywood song “Dil Na Diya Dil Na Liya” from the 2013 film Krrish 3 during Republic Day parade rehearsals in Delhi has gone viral on social media.

The clip has been widely shared, with netizens calling it the “coolest video on the internet.”

Precision Drill With a Fun Twist

The video captures jawans performing a highly synchronised marching drill precise, disciplined steps, arms swinging in perfect unison, heads held high, and dressed in standard winter ceremonial uniforms.

What surprised viewers, however, was the soundtrack. Instead of the usual solemn parade music or command calls, the troops timed their steps flawlessly to the upbeat Bollywood track. The rhythm of their boots striking the ground matched the song’s catchy beat, giving the traditionally serious military drill a fun, energetic, and “swaggy” vibe.

Social Media Reactions Pour In

The unexpected pairing sparked playful reactions online. Many users referenced Hrithik Roshan’s superhero character, joking, “Krrish ka gaana sunega?” Others tagged the actor, urging him to watch the video.

Some netizens humorously noted that the song already popular in meme culture had now “reached the army level,” with calls for credit to the viral kid whose voice popularised the meme version.

Navy Gears Up for Republic Day Parade

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy has also shared details of its Republic Day parade participation. This year’s naval tableau will feature a stitched ship from the fifth century CE, christened INSV Kaundinya, alongside frontline indigenous platforms, including aircraft carrier INS Vikrant.

The Navy contingent will include 144 young personnel marching on Kartavya Path, representing a “mini-India” with sailors drawn from various states and Union Territories. With an average age of 25, the personnel underwent over two months of specialised training for the parade, officials said.

