Viral Video Shows People Searching For 'Diamonds' On Surat Street; Know What Happened Next! |

Gujarat: A recent viral video has captured the chaos in Gujarat's Surat, as crowds gathered in the Varaccha area, a hub for the diamond trade, to search for diamonds rumoured to have been accidentally dropped on the road. This incident, which occurred on September 24, sent shockwaves through the diamond market.

Rumours began circulating when news spread that a merchant had inadvertently spilt a packet of diamonds worth crores onto the road. The Ahmedabad Mirror reported that the mere mention of this incident prompted a frantic search for the precious gems.

The Diamond Hunt

Pictures and videos of people scouring the market road for the lost diamonds quickly went viral. Some individuals went to extreme lengths, collecting dust from the streets in their pursuit of these precious stones.

Despite the fervour, many were disappointed to find that the diamonds they had located were, in fact, American diamonds, commonly used in imitation jewellery and saree work.

Prank Or Misfortune

Arvind Panseria, one of the enthusiastic treasure hunters, shared his experience. He recounted how one man believed he had found a diamond, only to realize it was a duplicate, an American diamond.

Panseria speculated that this entire incident might have been an elaborate prank that captured the imagination of the public in Surat city. In a city known as the diamond capital of India, the frenzy caused by this unusual incident will likely be remembered for years to come.

