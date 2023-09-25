Tamil Nadu: Man Dances In Burqa During Ganeshotsav Celebrations In Vellore; Arrested After Video Goes Viral |

Tamil Nadu: A video that went viral during Ganeshotsav showcased a man dancing while wearing a burqa, sparking controversy and concerns over communal harmony. The incident reportedly took place in Vellore, Tamil Nadu.

Burqa-Clad Man Dancing in Viral Clip

The viral video that stirred controversy depicted an individual dancing energetically while wearing a burqa. The video's content and context raised concerns within the community and among law enforcement agencies.

On September 21, the Chennai police received several formal complaints about the video, prompting them to launch an investigation into the matter. The incident caught the attention of authorities due to its potential to disrupt peace and harmony.

Accused Arrested

As the investigation progressed, the police arrested an individual named Arun Kumar, a resident of Viruthampattu, in connection with the incident. The accused faced charges related to attempting to sow discord between different communities.

The police department has pledged to take stringent measures against anyone found attempting to disrupt the peace or incite tensions among communities.

While Arun Kumar has been arrested, the search for other individuals involved in the incident continues. The police are actively pursuing leads to identify and apprehend any remaining suspects.

Pre-Festival Rules and Regulations

Prior to the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the Chennai police had issued a comprehensive set of rules and regulations governing the installation and worship of Ganesh idols within the city. These regulations aimed to ensure a peaceful and safe celebration.

One of the notable regulations imposed by authorities was a ban on the use of firecrackers at various locations, including places where Ganesh idols were set up, procession routes and immersion points. This measure aimed to prevent any disturbances and maintain the safety of festival-goers.

Collaboration with Organisers

To enforce these regulations effectively, senior police officials, including Additional Commissioner of Police Prem Anand Sinha (South) along with joint commissioners R Sibi Chakravarthi (South Zone) and B Shamoondeshwari (North Zone), held a meeting with approximately 200 representatives from 29 organisations involved in organizing the festival.

These organisations included Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bharatiya Janata Party, Hindu Munnani, Hindu Makkal Katchi, Shiv Sena, Hindu Hanuman Sena, and Bharat Hindu Munnani, among others. The collaboration aimed to ensure a smooth and incident-free Ganesh Chaturthi celebration.

