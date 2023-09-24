Mumbai: Woman Biker Threatens, Abuses Cops On Bandra-Worli Sea Link When Stopped; Video Viral

Mumbai: Biker Woman Threatens, Abuses Cops On Bandra-Worli Sea Link When Stopped; Video Viral |

Mumbai: A video has surfaced on the internet where a woman on a bike can be seen engaged in a verbal spat with a Mumbai Traffic Police official. The video is of an incident that took place on September 15 on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai, which has surfaced online now.

Nupur Patel, a 26-year-old woman was stopped on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link by the traffic police officials as she was caught riding a bike on the sea bridge, where bikes are not permitted. Nupur is a resident of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and was visiting her brother in Pune. She wanted to see the Worli Sea Link, hence took her brother’s motorcycle for a trip to Mumbai.

Video Shows Woman's Rude Behaviour Towards Cops

In the video of the incident surfaced online, Nupur can be seen threatening the police personnel and refusing to get off the bike. Despite multiple requests from the cops, she stood stubborn on the bike and continued her rude behaviour, further hurling abuses to the cops.

Nupur was totally unaware of the roads in the city and had no idea that two-wheelers are not allowed on the Sea Link. However, she also ignored the signboards at the entrance of the Sea Link. According to police officials, the woman also dodged the two police personnel who tried to stop her there.

Nupur refused to cooperate when the police officials asked for her license and the vehicle’s documents. Futher, when the cops asked her to accompany them to the police station, she pulled out a pistol-shaped object and told the cops that she could shoot.

However, the object turned out to be a cigarette lighter. Police seized the lighter and the two-wheeler and took Nupur to the police station for interrogation, while informing her brother.

Case Registered

Police then registered a case against her under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant in the discharge of his public functions), 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and sections including 129 (driving without helmet) of the Motor Vehicles Act.