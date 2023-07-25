 Mumbai News: Out For Joyride, Drunk Driver Knocks Down 2 Women
A labourer was arrested for allegedly dashing two women while driving under the influence of alcohol, said the Wadala police.

Vishal Singh
Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
Representative Image

Mumbai: A labourer was arrested for allegedly dashing two women while driving under the influence of alcohol, said the Wadala police. On Monday, an inebriated Dinesh Jaiswal took the taxi of his friend for a joyride after the latter forgot driving key in the vehicle. He first hit Archana Gurav, 26, near the Vidyalankar college and then dashed Manisha Jamadar, 30, who was walking next to her. The duo has been hospitalised.

