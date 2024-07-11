Viral Video: Roadside Tea Vendor Prepares Chai With Pepsi, Leaves Netizens Stunned

Chai With Pepsi |

You might have come across various food combinations that appear strange but might turn out to be good. However, we aren't sure if this tea recipe will win your heart or make you throw away your cup of tea. Warning to all chai lovers, as this viral video might leave stunned and disgusted. Should we really tell you what's this chai all about?

Oh, no! Chai with Pepsi

The video shows a roadside tea vendor preparing some chai for customers. What is unusual in his case is an ingredient that he uses, like no one else. You might ask who adds a cold drink to tea, but this man just did that. The chaiwala was seen preparing tea by infusing Pepsi into it. Yes, you heard that right.

Internet users came across this unacceptable recipe and created a meme out of it, which is drawing attention online. Now, the video has been paired with a funny Telugu movie scene to make people laugh and troll the weird tea, which is prepared with Pepsi.

Netizens react

Initially, the video appeared to casually show the preparation of chai to impress tea lovers. Seconds into the clip, it turned out to be something way different. Not only did it fail to win the hearts of tea lovers, it also made them express their disinterest towards it.

Pepsi chai was a big no for people. Many Instagram users reacted to the viral with laughter emojis. Some even commented on the post and said, "Thuuuuu (Ewwww)," expressing displeasure over the bizarre chai and soft drink combination.