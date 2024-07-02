Chai Lovers Will Be Stunned By Viral Video Of Tea Pot-Inspired Hairstyle

Tea Pot-Inspired Hairstyle | Instagram

An Iran-based female hair stylist's videos showing her creating stunning hairstyles are going viral on Instagram. The reels from the woman named Saeedeh Aryai capture her styling a woman's hair in different and unusual ways. Aryai has given her models several unthinkable hairstyles, including the heart and hair a shoe-like look. One of her recent videos show her shaping the model's hair into a tea pot.

Watch video

The video shows the hair stylist featuring the model's healthy hair, which was dyed in whitish pink shade. She then geared up on crafting a tea pot with her hair. In a step by step manner, the Iranian hair dresser turned the model's hair into a usage tea pot. Initially, a support structure was installed on her head and it was covered by her hair.

Seconds into the reel, the model's hair was seen shaping into a tea pot. At the end, she showed viewers something that left them stunned. The video concluded by the hair stylist pouring out some tea from the hair, which was carved out to resemble an actual tea pot.

"Fashion style has a lot of variety, but I wanted to do something that would feel natural, that's why I said I should make a teapot that will definitely pour tea too (translated)," Saeedeh Aryai wrote on Instagram while sharing her hair styling video online. Now, the footage has went viral and attracted more than three million views.