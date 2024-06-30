'Bal Hain Ya Chidiya Ka Ghosla?': Viral Video Shows Bird Sitting On Man's Frizzy Curly Hair

Everyone has a bad hair day, expect this man who's video is going viral on the internet. The video captures the man's frizzy curly hair turned into a bird's nest. Yes, quite literally. The incident reminded people of the popular question related to messy hair, "Bal hain ya chidiya ka ghosala?"

Check out the video below

Bird sits on man's head, finds warmth in his frizzy nest-like hair

The video showed a bird sitting on his thick frizzy hair. The man couldn't stop himself from smiling at himself and his hair goals, which made the bird confuse his hair for a comfortable nest. The bird seemed to be unworried and feeling like home as it rested on his head. One could say that the bird would have managed to find some warmth in the man's dense hair.

As the bird sat on his hair, assuming it to be a nest, his friends managed to record the incident on camera. They clicked his pictures and shot videos to capture the bird comfortably placing itself inside the man's hair. As per the visuals, the man was identified as an official from the media bureau of Sri Dalada Maligawa, Sri Lanka.

Video goes viral on Instagram; netizens react

The video was posted on Instagram this June. It is now going viral on the platform and has attracted several views. Netizens who came across this video hit the like button and reacted in the comments section with laughter emojis. As of June 30, the footage has gathered 5.2 lakh likes.

Taking to the comments, people were seen reflecting on the age-old dialogue which desis have come across since their childhood. The video made them believe in the thought that a bird may actually sit inside frizzy hair and make the popular question extremely valid, "Bal hain ya chidiya ka ghosala?"