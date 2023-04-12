Viral Video: Puppy sees broody hen protecting eggs in a nest, check what the doggo does next | Twitter

A video of a cute little puppy spotting and running toward a hen has gone viral on social media. It shows what the young dog does after spotting a broody hen protecting the eggs. Soon after the puppy sees the bird, it runs to hug and cuddle the mother hen.

The footage has seen multiple shares on the internet and impressed animal lovers. Seconds into it, we can see the puppy running close to the hen trying to hatch its eggs. What happens next is too adorable to miss.

Watch Video:

In the video, we can see the little one finding some warmth and love from the incubating mother. The clip that runs even lesser than a minute captures the animal nearly kissing the hen and later jumping into the nest and resting there in comfort.

Heart emojis flooded the reply section as netizens loved watching the video and the bond the duo shared. Meanwhile, one of the Twitter users who uploaded the footage on his page captioned it to read: "This is the first time I have seen such friendship between a hen and a puppy (sic)."