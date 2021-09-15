Viral video of girl dancing in middle of the road leaves Twitter users with mixed reactions

Indore woman was seen running across the road to dance at a busy intersection in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, as she posted a dance video on her Instagram account three days ago, that instantly went viral. The action, which she did for a 30 seconds Instagram reel, has however gotten her in trouble with the cops, who later issued her a traffic violation notice.

The woman, identified as Shreya Kalra was seen dancing to "Woman by Doja Cat", leaving people in shock at the traffic signal, who were waiting for her to move out of their way. The influencer has even revised the video's caption, after the video went viral, advising her fans to follow road safety rules, after receiving negative feedback on Instagram.

"Please don't breach the regulations - the red sign means you must stop at the signal, not because I'm dancing [sic]," she added, asking her fans to wear masks.

Here's how people have reacted to the hilarious incident, which has even caused some people to doubt the system:

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 06:57 PM IST