Watch: Young girl dances, shoots video in the middle of the road at Rasoma square, Indore; HM Narottam Mishra orders enquiry

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): A video went viral on social media on Wednesday, in which a girl was seen dancing at the main road of Rasoma square of Indore city. Home minister Narottam Mishra took cognizance into the matter and asked the police to take the action required.

The young girl was seen dancing in the middle of the road amid traffic. Probably she was accompanied by some other person who made the video of 30 seconds and made it viral on social media.

The minister while talking to the media, stated that the act of the girl was intolerant. "She has violated the motor vehicle act and will be charged for her action. The action is needed to stop such practices in future."

He also added that people should not put their lives on stake by doing such act on the roads amid traffic. “Not only it disturbs the commuters but also it violates the law and is threat to life”.

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 02:15 PM IST