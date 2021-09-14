Bhopal: Offline classes for Std 1 to 5 from Sept 20 with 50% attendance

BHOPAL: State government has decided to open schools for all classes from September 20. A committee headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has decided that schools should also be open for students of class 1-5. However, consent from the parents still remains mandatory for children to attend the school.

“The schools should follow Covid protocol and only 50% of the students will be allowed in the class. It has also been decided that hostels for all students of classes 8, 10 and 12 will open with full capacity,” said deputy secretary of school education department, Pramod Singh. Hostels for students of class 11 will open with only 50% of the capacity. 100% attendance of students has been allowed in all residential schools class 8, 10 and 12, according to the order released by the school education department. Schools in MP were allowed to open in a phased manner. In the first phase, classes 11 and 12 were opened with 50% of strength from July 26. Later, schools were permitted to open for the students of class 6 and above. With the new order, now schools could operate with all classes open.

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11:28 PM IST